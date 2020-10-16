Lincolnshire students told not to bring COVID back home
Thousands set to return for the October break
University students from Lincolnshire have been warned by public health bosses not to bring coronavirus back home, as thousands prepare to return for the October break.
North East Lincolnshire Council is urging students to “be vigilant and take the proper precautions” as the first semester comes to an end by adhering to social distancing rules and wearing a face mask.
It has been a difficult time for the education industry, including in Lincoln where students who have tested positive with coronavirus might not be appearing in local data due to an issue with the national test and trace system.
Diane Halton, Associate Director for Public Health at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “For many, this will be the first time students have been home since going to university in September.
“Despite that urge to come home and see loved ones, we’re asking students to just be vigilant and take the proper precautions – if you’re feeling unwell and show the symptoms of COVID-19, stay where you are, self-isolate and arrange to get a test.
“If you are not showing any symptoms and haven’t been in contact with anyone who has had a positive test, when you come home please continue to follow the guidance – wash your hands regularly, social distance from those outside of your family bubble, and wear a mask when going out to crowded public space.
“If you are at university in an area that is in a ‘high’ or ‘very high’ tier, please read the rules for your area and check that you are able to safely travel out of the area.
“We have all done tremendously well to keep case numbers down and reduce the spread of the virus.
“The last thing anyone wants is for that rate to push us into the next tier, and we don’t want students coming home with COVID or in fact not following the rules whilst they’re home and then taking the virus back to university with them.”