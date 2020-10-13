Over 70 Greater Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases
Seven new ones on Tuesday
Over 70 schools and education settings in Greater Lincolnshire currently have positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on Tuesday, October 13 that it is working with 47 schools with COVID-19 infections. North East Lincolnshire’s figure has risen to 21 and there are at least six in North Lincolnshire.
The latest additions to the county council’s list are Skegness Academy, Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School, Castle Wood Academy (Gainsborough), The King’s School (Grantham), Westgate Academy (Lincoln), William Farr School (Welton, Lincoln), Sir William Robertson Academy (Welbourn, Lincoln).
Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Bluecoat Meres Academy (Grantham), Bassingham Pre-School and Hawthorn Tree School (Boston) are the only schools currently closed according to the county council’s list.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Tuesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 47 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”
Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Skegness Academy
- Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School
- Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School
- Priory City of Lincoln Academy
- Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham (closed)
- The Meadows Primary School, Lincoln
- Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy
- Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham
- Bassingham Pre-School (closed)
- Barrowby Primary School
- Billingborough Primary School
- The Priory Academy LSST
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Boston College
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)
- Caistor Yarborough Academy
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Kirkstone House School, Baston
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln
- Ermine Academy, Lincoln
- St Giles Academy, Lincoln
- Branston Community College Academy
- Grantham College
- Kelsey Primary School
- Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln
- Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- Wragby Primary School
- Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)
Kesteven and Sleaford High School, Our Lady of Lincoln Catholic Primary School, St Helena’s Primary School in Willoughby, Boston High School, Waddington All Saints Academy, Gosberton House Academy, and North Kesteven Academy in North Hykeham are the latest to be removed from the list as they are no longer an active case with Public Health England.
Public Health are also aware of the following two cases at nurseries:
- Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth
- Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe
North East Lincolnshire
There are currently 21 schools and education settings with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North East Lincolnshire.
The list is made up of 17 schools and four pre-schools/early years settings with active cases.
North Lincolnshire
North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.
There is understood to have been at least six cases at North Lincolnshire schools since term restarted in September.
- South Axholme Academy, Epworth
- Enderby Road Infant School, Scunthorpe
- St Lawrence Academy, Scunthorpe
- Baysgarth School, Barton-upon-Humber
- Frederick Gough School, Scunthorpe
- Oasis Academy Henderson Avenue, Scunthorpe
In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus.