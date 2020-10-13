Over 70 Greater Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases

Seven new ones on Tuesday

Over 70 schools and education settings in Greater Lincolnshire currently have positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on Tuesday, October 13 that it is working with 47 schools with COVID-19 infections. North East Lincolnshire’s figure has risen to 21 and there are at least six in North Lincolnshire.

The latest additions to the county council’s list are Skegness Academy, Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School, Castle Wood Academy (Gainsborough), The King’s School (Grantham), Westgate Academy (Lincoln), William Farr School (Welton, Lincoln), Sir William Robertson Academy (Welbourn, Lincoln).

Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Bluecoat Meres Academy (Grantham), Bassingham Pre-School and Hawthorn Tree School (Boston) are the only schools currently closed according to the county council’s list.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Tuesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 47 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”

Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

Skegness Academy

Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School

Priory City of Lincoln Academy

Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes

Lincoln Castle Academy

Lincoln Carlton Academy

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham (closed)

The Meadows Primary School, Lincoln

Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham

Bassingham Pre-School (closed)

Barrowby Primary School

Billingborough Primary School

The Priory Academy LSST

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Boston College

Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)

Caistor Yarborough Academy

Haven High Academy, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Kirkstone House School, Baston

Stamford Endowed Schools

Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln

Ermine Academy, Lincoln

St Giles Academy, Lincoln

Branston Community College Academy

Grantham College

Kelsey Primary School

Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln

Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby

Walton Academy, Grantham

Wragby Primary School

Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)

Kesteven and Sleaford High School, Our Lady of Lincoln Catholic Primary School, St Helena’s Primary School in Willoughby, Boston High School, Waddington All Saints Academy, Gosberton House Academy, and North Kesteven Academy in North Hykeham are the latest to be removed from the list as they are no longer an active case with Public Health England.

Public Health are also aware of the following two cases at nurseries:

Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth

Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe

North East Lincolnshire

There are currently 21 schools and education settings with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North East Lincolnshire.

The list is made up of 17 schools and four pre-schools/early years settings with active cases.

North Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.

There is understood to have been at least six cases at North Lincolnshire schools since term restarted in September.

South Axholme Academy, Epworth

Enderby Road Infant School, Scunthorpe

St Lawrence Academy, Scunthorpe

Baysgarth School, Barton-upon-Humber

Frederick Gough School, Scunthorpe

Oasis Academy Henderson Avenue, Scunthorpe

In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus.