Poultry hatchery transformed into NHS treatment centre

A disused vacant poultry hatchery in Grantham has been turned into a physiotherapy treatment centre.

Two construction teams from Lindum, appointed by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), built the centre to get it ready for NHS patients after food producer Moy Park offered its hatchery on Gonerby Road.

The work involved stripping out the structure to create a bare shell before installing all the necessary services. It was turned into nine consulting rooms, a utility room and a toilet block.

The project took nine weeks to complete. Gonerby Road Health Clinic will be able to cater for up to 250 patients a week.

Grantham hospital was turned into a ‘green’ COVID-free site so to keep it safe for non-coronavirus related treatments, so the trust had to relocate some public services.

This project was part of a major effort by ULHT to temporarily transfer outpatient and diagnostic services from Grantham and District Hospital into community locations.

As well as the physiotherapy service, ULHT has relocated other clinics to the Gonerby Road Health Clinic, including ultrasound, radiology and X-rays, cardiac physiology, audiology for adults and children, respiratory physiology, abdominal aortic aneurysm screening, gastrological clinics and diabetic eye services.

Andrew Morgan, Chief Executive of ULHT said: “As a board we had to make some important decisions about turning Grantham and District Hospital into a temporary Green site so we could carry out essential urgent and cancer surgeries.

“To date, we have now undertaken 882 surgeries, as well as being able to deliver chemotherapy treatments to over 50 patients a day at Grantham and District Hospital.

“The Gonerby Road Health Clinic will ultimately be able to cater for up to 250 patients a week in clinics that include orthotics, MSK physiotherapy, Neuro Physio, Women’s health Physio, Rehab Medicine, Dietetics and possibly paediatrics.

“This development gives us two extra Outpatient clinic rooms, which will also give us capacity to see an extra 130 people a week. Meanwhile, if the Xray is working at maximum capacity it can treat 30 patents a day.”