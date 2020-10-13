Uphill Lincoln pumpkin trail returns

The uphill Lincoln Pumpkin Trail is back for a third year during autumn half-term, with lots of prizes to be won.

The annual event runs from Saturday, October 17 to Sunday, November 1 and invites families to follow the pumpkin trail by answering questions from uphill shops in the Bailgate.

It has been devised by the Bailgate Guild and Visit Lincoln, with 29 businesses taking part in the trail by putting pumpkins and clues in shop windows.

The 2020 Pumpkin Trail stretches from The Collection Museum to Newport Arch and it’s advised to complete it in small family groups due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Prizes are on offer, including vouchers, cheese, whiskey and goodie bags for children.

It can either be completed online via the Visit Lincoln website by using a QR code scanner on your mobile device, or you can collect a leaflet from the Visitor Information Centre.

Completed leaflets must be posted to the Visitor Information Centre, 9 Castle Hill, Lincoln, LN1 3AA and arrive before midnight on Monday, November 9.

Samantha Pover from Visit Lincoln said: “Last year’s trail was such a success we knew we wanted to do it again.

“The Pumpkin Trail is more than just having fun, it’s also reminding local people of the range and quality of local businesses that are available to them.

“We have safety in the forefront of our minds and have liaised with business owners and stakeholders to ensure that our trail is both enjoyable and safe for families.

“There is a strong community of businesses and residents in uphill Lincoln, and events like this bring everyone together to enjoy the city in a COVID-safe way”.