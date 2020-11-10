£10k reward for Scunthorpe murder suspect
Wanted for questioning over Hull murder
A reward of up to £10,000 has been offered to anyone who can help with a murder investigation in Hull, in which a Scunthorpe man is a suspect.
An extensive investigation is ongoing by Humberside Police as they look into the murder of 20-year-old Abdullah Balouchi on Peel Street, Hull, on Wednesday, October 7.
Three men and a 17-year-old boy have already been charged and remanded in custody, but detectives want to speak to two more people.
One of the men is Peter Balog, 22, from Scunthorpe, who police have previously appealed to try and find, but he has so far evaded them.
A reward of up to £10,000 has been offered by independent charity Crimestoppers for Balog’s arrest.
Officers now also want to talk to a second man in connection with the crime, someone they believe was in the area at the time of the murder.
Humberside Police’s senior investigating officer, detective chief inspector Bob Clark, said: “We are renewing our appeal for Mr Balog to come forward and for help to identify this second man.
“I would appeal for anyone who has information about either man’s whereabouts to get in touch.
“We want any information to keep coming in so please get in contact with anything you might know, even if you think it isn’t important. It could be crucial to us.”