£21m Lincoln Medical School taking shape

The new £21 million Lincoln Medical School is taking shape as work continues ahead of the facility’s opening in spring 2021.

The new five-storey medical school welcomed its first cohort of undergraduate medical students to Lincoln in September 2019 and a purpose-built facility to house the school is currently being developed.

The most recent work has included installing lab furniture into teaching spaces.

Once at full capacity the school will provide training to around 400 medical students. The University of Lincoln previously said it hopes it will mean students will stay on as doctors in the county.

The facility will include a range of laboratories such as clinical skills suite, anatomy suite and a category two science laboratory.

The building will also house a dedicated biomedical & health sciences library and social learning spaces.

A University of Lincoln spokesperson said: “The last few weeks have seen the addition of solar panels to the outside of the building as well as the installation of external signage. Internally, lab furniture has started being installed into teaching spaces.

“The building is set to open in 2021 and will be the most sustainable building yet on the Brayford campus. Within a few years, Lincoln Medical School will be delivering first class medical training to around 400 students.”

The intake for the first year was 80 students. Around eighty additional students are anticipated each year.

Lincolnshire was one of only five regions chosen to have a new school after a bidding process.

In March 2018, the Higher Education Funding Council England and Health Education England confirmed Lincoln’s collaborative bid with the University of Nottingham to establish the new school was successful.

A new research institute was established and announced by the university earlier this year.

The Lincoln International Institute for Rural Health (LIIRH) will be the hub of world-renowned research focused on global health issues amongst the rural community. The facility will act in conjunction with the new Lincoln Medical School.