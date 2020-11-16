362 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday
Promising first drop in local cases
There have been 362 new coronavirus cases and 11 COVID-related deaths across Greater Lincolnshire on Monday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 316 new cases in Lincolnshire, 63 in North East Lincolnshire and 17 less in North Lincolnshire (due to government data correction).
It also registered six deaths in Lincolnshire, four in North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England also reported 11 new hospital deaths today. Six were at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and 5 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.
On Monday, national cases increased by 21,363 to 139,081, while deaths rose by 213 to 52,147.
Meanwhile, the Conservative MP for Grimsby, Lia Nici, is self-isolating after coming into contact with another MP who tested positive for COVID-19 at a work meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week. Nine other MPs are also having to self-isolate. However, the PM says his body “is bursting with antibodies” and he feels “as fit as a butcher’s dog”.
Also on Monday, a “critical incident” due to COVID-19 at two of Lincolnshire’s hospitals has been stood down after the situation “improved slightly”.
Across the UK, 6,000 people volunteered to take part in the phase-three trial of the potential COVID-19 vaccine. If successful, the Pfizer’s antidote could be rolled out as early as December.
Five million doses of the Moderna vaccine have also been ordered, the health secretary announced on Monday. It is hoped that it will be rolled out to the UK by spring 2021.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Monday, November 16
20,302 cases (up 362)
- 12,443 in Lincolnshire (up 316)
- 3,700 in North Lincolnshire (-17)
- 4,159 in North East Lincolnshire (up 63)
611 deaths (up 11)
- 399 from Lincolnshire (up 6)
- 114 from North Lincolnshire (up 1)
- 98 from North East Lincolnshire (up 4)
of which 395 hospital deaths (up 11)
- 205 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up 5)
- 7 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 182 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up 6)
21,363 UK cases, 213 deaths