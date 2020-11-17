566 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday
208 coronavirus active outbreaks in Lincolnshire
There have been 566 new coronavirus cases and 22 COVID-related deaths across Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 350 new cases in Lincolnshire, 124 in North Lincolnshire and 92 in North East Lincolnshire.
It also registered 14 deaths in Lincolnshire, six in North East Lincolnshire and two in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England also reported 11 new hospital deaths on Tuesday. Nine were at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.
The number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals has now stands at 406.
On Tuesday, national cases increased by 20,051 to 1,410,732, while deaths rose by 598 to 52,745.
Meanwhile, Lincolnshire is likely to go up to high tier restrictions once lockdown ends. This comes after the uncertain guidelines, so health bosses are unable to predict where Lincolnshire will be post-lockdown.
Furthermore, Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed that is currently dealing with 208 outbreaks, including the 95 schools and 61 in care homes. This is the most since the pandemic began, say health bosses.
On Tuesday, Wales passed the grim milestone of 3,000 deaths and 11 Scottish local authorities are moving to the highest level of coronavirus restrictions.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for coronavirus and one in six UK deaths have been from COVID-19, say the ONS.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Tuesday, November 17
20,868 cases (up 566)
- 12,793 in Lincolnshire (up 350)
- 3,824 in North Lincolnshire (up 124)
- 4,251 in North East Lincolnshire (up 92)
633 deaths (up 22)
- 413 from Lincolnshire (up 14)
- 116 from North Lincolnshire (up two)
- 104 from North East Lincolnshire (up six)
of which 406 hospital deaths (up 11)
- 214 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up nine)
- 7 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 184 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)
1,410,732 UK cases, 598 deaths