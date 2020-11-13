A46 Riseholme roundabout works complete

Improvement works to reduce traffic at the A46 Riseholme Roundabout have now finished after ten months.

A new roundabout lane has been added, as well as extra entrance and exit lanes at all approaches and exits of Riseholme Roundabout.

Over half a mile of new kerbing has been installed as part of the £4.2 million improvement project, as well as 25 new street lighting columns and nearly 2 1/4 miles of new white lining.

23,400 tonnes of material has been excavated by workers at the site, with more than 8,700 tonnes of tarmac and other materials being used for new lanes on the road and resurfacing existing areas.

Work had originally been delayed as a result of coronavirus lockdown, but the job has now finally been completed, after starting in January 2020.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’m really happy to say that, despite a delay due to coronavirus earlier this year, we’ve officially finished our improvement works at the A46 Riseholme Roundabout.

“This project has been a massive undertaking. Over the past ten months, we’ve spent over 16,000 hours building a new roundabout lane and extra entrance and exit lanes at all approaches and exits.

“Now that these works are complete, people should notice fewer queues and improved journey times at peak times on this crucial part of the county’s road network.”