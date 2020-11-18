After a drop, Lincoln university COVID infections double again

Students not to blame for rise in local cases

After a drop last week, the number of coronavirus cases at the University of Lincoln has now almost doubled.

The number of cases had dropped last week by around 55% to 70 students and four staff, but it has risen sharply again.

The University of Lincoln said on Wednesday, November 18 that it has 142 coronavirus cases — 138 students and four staff. This is less than 1% of the university’s population.

Some 17 students at Bishop Grosseteste University are also self-isolating due to a positive test result. This is a slight increase on last week’s figure of 14 students and one of staff.

On Tuesday there were 566 new coronavirus cases and 22 COVID-related deaths across Greater Lincolnshire .

Tony McGinty, assistant director of public health at Lincolnshire County Council, said students are not to blame for the rise in cases, as there are more leaving the county to attend other universities compared to the number entering.

He said: “The effect for Lincolnshire is that it nudged our numbers down ever so slightly because we’re a net exporter of students.”

A University of Lincoln spokesperson said: “Our dedicated team of staff continue to deliver care packages to any students who require them.

“All students have access to a wide range of academic and professional services to support them and help them make the most of their time here.

“Residential wardens and Lincoln Students’ Union are running on-campus activities and events, where students can still meet up with friends virtually, keep fit and healthy, and develop new skills.”

Nine students and three members of staff are self-isolating with suspected symptoms and waiting to be tested or to receive a test result.

Also, 266 students and three members of staff are self-isolating as a precautionary measure because a close contact/member of their household has suspected symptoms or tested positive – see the full data here.