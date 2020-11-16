Coronavirus outbreak at Ruskington snack factory

At least 26 cases among staff and close contacts

A specialist snacking factory in Ruskington is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus, with all positive cases self-isolating.

Tulip Ltd officially changed its name to Pilgrim’s Pride Ltd in August this year and the firm said “a small number of positive COVID-19 cases have been identified”.

However, a source close to the situation told The Lincolnite that there are at least 26 cases.

The firm believes the cases are as a result of the “prevalence of COVID-19 within the wider local community”.

A Pilgrim’s Pride Ltd spokesperson said: “A small number of positive COVID-19 cases have been identified among the workforce at our specialist snacking site in Ruskington.

“All positive cases are self-isolating as per government guidelines, along with any identified close contacts.

“We are pleased to be working in close collaboration with local public health officials, PHE, HSE, FSA and DEFRA in order to protect our team members and limit the spread of this virus as best we can.

“We believe the cases are as a result of the prevalence of COVID-19 within the wider local community.

“Our team members at Ruskington are key workers who have responded to this global pandemic in the most challenging of circumstances; their health and wellbeing is of the utmost importance.

“We have also implemented additional measures where they bring benefit to particular situations and audit our own compliance of all COVID-19 controls daily.”