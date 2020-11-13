Crews put out fire at Lincoln flats

Emergency services responded to a second floor flat fire in Lincoln on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called at 8.15am to the blaze on the second floor of the three-storey block of flats on Monson Street, off the High Street.

The road has been cordoned off by all emergency services, with police and ambulance crews joining the fire brigade on scene.

The fire has since been extinguished by crews from Lincoln South, Lincoln North, Saxilby and Wragby, who used the aerial ladder platform to reach the flames.

All people at the flat have been accounted for and are safe, but some crews have remained on scene to keep the area clear until it is fully resolved.

Occupants will be taken to hospital as a precaution for possible smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “We have been in attendance at a fire in a three-storey domestic building.

“Incident was in a second floor flat. We were called at 8.15am. Fire is now extinguished and all persons accounted for.”