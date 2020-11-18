EFL clubs vote for five subs a game

Football clubs in the EFL, including Lincoln City, will be able to make five substitutions per game as of this weekend, after a vote from teams.

Traditionally, football teams are only allowed to bring on three substitutes in a game, but the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a change in the ruling.

Major leagues and competitions across Europe have adopted a five substitutions policy to combat injury and fatigue ahead of a packed schedule of games.

The season started later than usual as a result of COVID-19 and has congested the fixture list, meaning most teams are playing two games a week.

The ruling from the EFL means that the Premier League is now the only major European league to decide against the system, and stick with only three subs per match.

The first EFL match to trial this method will be Friday’s Championship game between Coventry City and Birmingham City, with the rest of the leagues following suit.

Lincoln City will have access to five changes in a game for the first time this season when they travel to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, November 21.

Meanwhile, Grimsby Town will be able to make five subs in their away match against Tranmere Rovers, also on Saturday, and Scunthorpe will play at home to Morecambe on the same day.

At the Virtual Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Lincoln MP Karl McCartney asked Boris Johnson to urge his cabinet to consider funding for football clubs to help them avoid liquidation due to COVID-19.

Mr. McCartney even offered Mr. Johnson a trip to the LNER Stadium to watch Lincoln City once fans were allowed back in the stadium.

The Prime Minister’s response was that he will “do whatever I can to oblige”, could we see the PM at Sincil Bank soon?