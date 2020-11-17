Elderly woman dies in A17 crash
The other driver has not been charged
A 79-year-old woman from Sleaford has died after a crash on the A17 with a male driver who was arrested shortly after.
At around 10.23am on Sunday, November 15, police were called to a crash near the Holdingham roundabout in Sleaford involving an Audi A6 and a Toyota Aygo.
The Toyota driver, a local 79-year-old woman, died as a result of her injuries, and the driver of the Audi, a man aged 45, was arrested.
The Audi driver was arrested by police for traffic offences and has since been released on bail as the investigations continue.
Officers are still appealing for witnesses of the incident and anyone who can assist is being asked to contact police in one of the following ways:
- Calling 101 and quoting reference 72 of November 15
- Emailing [email protected] and using reference 72 of November 15 in the subject box
- Contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at the Crimestoppers website