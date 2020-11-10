Expensive jewellery stolen in Nettleham burglary
Including a ring worth around £1.5k
Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen in a burglary at a residential property in Nettleham, including a diamond nine stone half-eternity ring worth around £1,500.
The burglary at Ridgeway in Nettleham was carried out sometime between October 18 and 29, police said, and around £250 in cash was also taken.
Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who may have been offered the items, or any jewellers who may have come across them, to contact them.
The jewellery taken includes:
- Diamond nine stone half-eternity ring – worth around £1,500
- Amethyst and diamond seven stone ring – valued at around £500
- Sapphire and diamond oval cluster ring – valued at around £500
- Ruby five stone ring – worth around £750
- Un-hallmarked 18 carat gold ring- worth around £200
- Amethyst oval solitaire ring – worth around £110
The following items were also taken that police do not currently have valuations for:
- Red paste cluster ring
- Gold plated Opal triplet
- Two hallmarked silver napkin rings
- Bores tooth pendant attached to silver chain with hallmarked silver mounting
- Silver pendant and chain inscribed ‘Jenny, I loved you then, I love you now, I’ll love you forever.’
- Men’s plain band wedding ring in yellow solid gold, circa 1968
- Women’s plain slender band wedding ring in 18 carat gold
- Two silver rings with Carnelian stones mounted onto them. They have been handmade by silversmith David Birch
- Citrine stone encased in gold mount, hung on an 18 inch chain
- Silver petal ring by Warren James Jewellers
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference number 20000585459.
Alternatively, it can also be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.