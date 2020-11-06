Four more Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases on Friday
The county council has 62 schools on the list
A further four schools in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Friday, but three more have been removed from the list, the county council has confirmed.
Lincolnshire County Council said on Friday, November 6 that it is working with 62 schools and eight nurseries with COVID-19 infections.
The latest additions to the county council’s list are Clough and Risegate Primary School (Spalding), Kirton Primary School, Mablethorpe Primary Academy and Ruskington Chestnut Street Primary Academy.
Priory LSST in Lincoln, which was already on the council’s list, has a new case of coronavirus relating to a Year 10 student.
The school was notified on Thursday and as a result 46 students and two members of staff have been required to self-isolate. The academy has a total of around 270 children in Year 10.
A spokesperson for The Priory Federation of Academies Trust: “Following confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test result for a Year 10 student, the academy took all the appropriate steps advised by Lincolnshire’s health protection team.
“Close contacts, as defined under government guidelines, were notified that a period of self-isolation was necessary. We remain extremely grateful for the understanding and co-operation shown by LSST’s parents and carers since the start of the academic year.”
Meanwhile, St George’s Academy (Ruskington), The National Junior School (Grantham) and St Botolph’s Primary School (Sleaford) have been removed from the list as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Friday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 62 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
These are the schools with current confirmed cases according to the county council (new in bold at the top):
- Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding
- Kirton Primary School
- Mablethorpe Primary Academy
- Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Bourne Academy
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Spalding Parish School
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- YPLP, Lincoln (closed)
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Sturton by Stow Primary School
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junior Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
- Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham
- St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School
Public Health are also aware of the following eight nurseries with positive cases:
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
North East Lincolnshire
North East Lincolnshire Council is currently working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area, according to the latest data provided on November 2.
The break down of cases is as follows:
- Primary = 11 cases in 5 settings
- Secondary = 1 case in 1 setting
- 16+ = 5 cases in 1 setting
- Pre-school = 3 cases in 3 settings
- Independent = 1 case in 1 setting
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.