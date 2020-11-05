Giant poppies make a mark on 10 Lincolnshire roundabouts
Including two in Lincoln
Giant poppies will be painted on 10 roundabouts across Lincolnshire and will remain in place throughout November to mark Remembrance Day.
The painted iconic red and black flowers will appear over the coming days on roundabouts near Boston, Bourne, Gainsborough, Grantham, Louth, Spalding, Spilsby and Lincoln as the county shows its respect to the Armed Forces.
Remembrance Sunday is on November 8 and Remembrance Day is next week on November 11.
The giant poppies will be located on each approach to the following roundabouts:
- A17/A16 Sutterton Roundabout, near Boston
- Bourne Road/Raymond Mays Way roundabout, Bourne
- A631/A156 Thorndike Roundabout, Gainsborough
- A52/B1176 roundabout, near Grantham
- B1174/Tollemache Road roundabout, Grantham
- A15 Sleaford Road roundabout (LEB), Lincoln
- A15/A158 Wragby Road roundabout, Lincoln
- A16/A157 Elkington Roundabout, Louth
- A16/A151 roundabout, Spalding
- Gunby Roundabout, Spilsby
Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Like so many things this year, the Poppy Appeal has had to adapt to the threat of Covid-19, and many people aren’t able to mark Remembrance Day in the way they usually would.
“As people find new ways to show their support – with printed poppies showing up in front room windows, and virtual fields of Remembrance appearing online – we are showing our support with these giant poppies painted on some of our major junctions across the county.”