Greggs to open biggest Lincoln store in early 2021

British bakery chain Greggs will open its biggest Lincoln store yet early next year, the company confirmed.

Workers have been seen on site in recent weeks at the vacant High Street unit formerly home to Edinburgh Woollen Mill, which suddenly and permanently closed in December 2018.

The new store was supposed to be open by summer, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the plans.

Signage went up earlier this month and work is progressing on the interior of the shop.

Greggs already has four branches in Lincoln, but will add a fifth on St Peter At Arches, opposite House of Fraser, in 2021.

The new store stands at 240sqm and spans two floors.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that we have plans to open a new shop in Lincoln early next year and we look forward to confirming the opening date as soon as possible.”