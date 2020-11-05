Investigation into blood red pollution in North Hykeham

Red pollution has been spotted oozing out of a drain at a park in North Hykeham, prompting an investigation from the Environment Agency.

A photo taken at St Aiden’s Park on Tuesday morning shows the red liquid getting into the water at North Hykeham Pump Drain, which has increased concerns among some people about how the dike is treated.

It is not believed to be a threat at this stage, but the Environment Agency will look at potential sources of pollution.

The Environment Agency is also urging people to report any incidents like this to them.

A spokesperson said: “We will carry out an assessment of the risk to the environment and look into the potential sources of this pollution at North Hykeham Pump Drain.

“We encourage members of the public to be our eyes and ears on the ground and inform us about environmental incidents. If you spot any pollution incidents or fish in distress, please call our 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”