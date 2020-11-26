Lincoln boy raises £1,500 for food banks by walking 150km

An eight-year-old boy from Lincoln has raised over £1,500 for local food banks by walking 150km during lockdown.

Charlie Bell set the aim during the second national coronavirus lockdown to raise money for the Lincoln Community Larder.

His JustGiving page had a target of £150 — £1 for every kilometre he walked — but he has since raised over ten times more.

Over £1,558 has been raised from almost 150 donations at the time of reporting, an impressive total in just three weeks.

He has so far walked 135km and has just 15km to go before completing his challenge.

Charlie said: “Walking 150km may ache, but it’s worth it if people can eat as a result.

“I have chosen to raise money for Lincoln Larder because nobody should ever have to go without food, especially during lockdown.”

He has done the challenge every day during lockdown, uploading his progress after walking with different family members who are supporting him along the way.

Charlie’s dad Stuart said he is immensely proud of his son for carrying on through difficult times.

“Obviously it has been hard for him as he does get tired after being at school all day, but he has done this without any motivation or the need for us to remind him to walk.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support and kind hearted nature of him for such a young boy, it makes us both so proud of him.”

Charlie is a keen lover of sport, so when his football, cricket and cycling clubs were stopped, he channelled a famous footballer’s recent efforts against child poverty to keep active and raise money.

Marcus Rashford’s campaigning for the extension of free school meals vouchers put him in the national spotlight, and Charlie has been inspired by the Manchester United forward’s work.

His dad Stuart said: “Obviously he has seen what Marcus Rashford has done and taken note, his school also regularly raise money for charity as well.”

To continue to donate to Charlie’s great cause and challenge, visit his JustGiving page.