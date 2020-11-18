Lincoln right-wing extremist charged with terrorism
Not the first time he’s been in trouble
A 20-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested and charged with right-wing terrorism offences.
Ben John, 20, of Addison Drive in Lincoln, was arrested at 7.40am on Wednesday morning and taken to the police station.
He was charged with seven offences under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act, relating to possessing a record of information that would be useful for committing an act of terrorism.
The suspect appeared before Westminster Magistrates court on Wednesday, and has since been bailed to appear at the Old Bailey in London on December 4.
John had previously been arrested as part of a pre-planned operation from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands on January 7 this year, but was released under investigation.
Kerrin Wilson, Assistant Chief Constable at Lincolnshire Police, said: “We can’t currently discuss the details of this case due to the active criminal proceedings, but these charges show how seriously we take offences of this nature.
“If someone has revealed to you a plan to harm others, or you know they hold information which could be used to plan or prepare for an act of terrorism, it is vital you report it as soon as possible.
Any suspicious activity can be reported to police by calling 0800 789321 confidentially, or by visiting act.campaign.gov.uk.