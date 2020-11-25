Lincoln students will be mass tested before going home for Christmas

Students at the University of Lincoln will be tested for coronavirus before being allowed home for Christmas.

Asymptomatic students will be voluntarily tested from Monday, November 30 for two weeks until Wednesday, December 9.

The testing programme takes place at the uni’s sports hall, with results within an hour for each of the two tests required, three days apart.

If they test negative, students can travel home immediately, but if they test positive they must isolate in Lincoln before going home.

This means that teaching will move online for two weeks from November 30 to December 9, with the winter term ending on December 18.

All teaching will be online from December 10, with the university waiting for further government guidance before making a decision on how students will be taught in January.

Students will receive an email from the university inviting them to take part in the testing. These emails will begin to roll out on November 25.

After receiving this email, students should register for a test and turn up at the sports hall at the appointed time, and they should receive results within an hour of testing.

It will be a voluntary service, meaning students aren’t required to do the test if they don’t want to.

People who are displaying symptoms are still being encouraged to book a test at the Lincoln walk-in facility.

Students can choose to stay in Lincoln over Christmas should they want to, and 24/7 support services have been organised by the university across the festive period.

A spokesperson for the University of Lincoln said: “We are pleased to be able to offer asymptomatic testing for students from 30 November, as part of the national Test and Trace system.

“Students who have no symptoms of coronavirus can check that they are able to travel without being at risk of spreading the virus. At Lincoln, the winter term finishes on 18 December.

“Our students are, as always, our number one priority and a range of facilities and support services will be available for students who remain in Lincoln throughout the Christmas holiday.”

If you are a student and don’t receive an invitation email by December 1, contact the University Test and Trace email at [email protected].

For more information and FAQs about the testing programme, visit the University of Lincoln’s website.