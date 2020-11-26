Lorry crashed into police car attending HGV breakdown

A lorry crashed into a marked police car that was dealing with a broken down HGV on the A1 at Colsterworth on Wednesday morning.

A second HGV then crashed into the police car, causing the road to be closed in both directions for several hours. The crash happened at 11.23am on November 25.

Two police officers suffered injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening and remain in hospital for further assessment. They are believed to be in a stable condition.

The driver of the second HGV, which collided with the police car, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the other HGV was uninjured.

The A1 at Colsterworth was closed in both directions before police said at around 3.45pm on Wednesday that the northbound carriage had reopened. The A1 southbound reopened shortly after 9.20pm.

Investigations are currently ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 151 of November 25.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.

Wishing all involved a full and swift recovery. My thoughts with the families and colleagues of the Officers too. — Marc Jones PCC (@MarcJonesLincs) November 25, 2020

Lincolnshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson said: “This was a particularly difficult incident which involved two of our officers performing their duties in keeping the public of Lincolnshire safe.

“I would urge members of the public to get in touch if you have any information or dashcam footage that can assist in our investigations.

“Our officers put their lives at risk everyday – not just when confronting dangerous people.

“I’d like to wish both officers a speedy recovery and to give thanks to all services and staff involved for their professionalism in dealing with the incident.

“I’d also like to thank the public for their well-wishes to our officers.

“I have been in touch with the officers and their team this morning and the power of the public support cannot be underestimated and goes a long way in helping injured officers come back with confidence.”