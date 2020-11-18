Man seriously injured in Skegness stabbing

Some 42 workers have tested positive for coronavirus across Young’s Seafood’s eight sites in Grimsby.

Forty two workers out of the firm’s 2,500 employee are now self-isolating, with Young’s Seafood saying most of the cases are arising from “family or community contact”.

This is a big increase after the company confirmed in mid-October that it had identified just seven cases.

There have been 112 new cases of coronavirus in North East Lincolnshire on Wednesday, November 18. This takes the total number of cases in the region to 4,363.

A Young’s Seafood spokesperson said: “The Grimsby community has seen a significant increase in positive cases over the past 8 weeks.

“Out of our 2,500 employees across eight sites in Grimsby, 42 of our workers are presently isolating having tested positive for COVID-19 with most arising from family or community contact.

“We have been in regular liaison with Public Health England and have invested heavily and acted swiftly to prevent transmission within our facilities.

“All employees identified as having close contact with the affected individuals have been sent home to self-isolate.

“We are continuing to follow government guidelines and doing everything possible to protect our people and the wider general public at this time.

“Like all food manufacturing businesses, we have strict hygiene controls in place across all of our sites. In addition, all our teams wear protective clothing and wash and sanitise their hands frequently throughout the day.”