Man seriously injured in Skegness stabbing
He was stabbed in the back
A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in Skegness put a 31-year-old man in hospital.
At 12.10am on November 13, a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the back on Scarborough Avenue in the town.
The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, but is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, November 18 on suspicion of wounding with intent and is currently in custody.
Police are still appealing for witnesses of the incident, asking for anyone with information to come forward.
If you can help, contact officers by calling 101 and quoting incident 3 of November 13.