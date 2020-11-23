New PPE warehouse to create 50 jobs in Lincolnshire
The business outgrew its old warehouse
A company making PPE across the country is set to create 50 new jobs in Lincolnshire after opening a new warehouse in the county.
Stock PPE is a family-run Lincolnshire-based company that supplies personal protective equipment to hospitals, health care facilities, schools and businesses all over the UK.
It has now invested £500,000 into a new warehouse in Caistor near the Lincolnshire Wolds, which could create 50 jobs in the area.
The demand for PPE products amid the coronavirus pandemic made the company’s existing premises in Hykeham too small to accommodate supply.
This led to the purchase of the Caistor warehouse which is large enough to continue the business’ expansion and growing number of customers.
Stock PPE Group chief executive Liam Chapman said: “We’ve been able to step up at a time when so many people need protective equipment to keep them safe and we are excited about the future.
“Our reputation, both nationally and internationally, is growing and we are confident that in the next three years we will need to find an additional 50 members of staff, with more than half of those needed within the next 12 months.
“We are also pleased to have been able to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 locally.
“We have donated more than £8,000 worth of much needed hand sanitiser and other protective equipment to charities and organisations helping the most vulnerable across the East Midlands.”