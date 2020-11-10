Nottinghamshire to be mass tested for COVID-19

Nottinghamshire, one of Lincolnshire’s main neighbouring counties, could be next for mass testing after a successful trial in Liverpool.

The mass coronavirus testing programme in Liverpool aimed to test everyone in the city for COVID-19, regardless whether they have symptoms or not. The results would arrive in under half and hour.

23,170 people were tested over the weekend in the city, with 0.7% testing positive according to Liverpool’s mayor Joe Anderson.

Liverpool was chosen due to being an area of the country with high case rates, and the programme will now expand across the country to other high-risk areas.

A total of 67 areas of the UK are being selected for this newest mass testing technology, including Nottinghamshire, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, though it hasn’t been confirmed when these tests will take place.

The latest technology of ‘lateral flow tests’ should give COVID-19 results within 15 minutes, and has the capability to test 10% of the area population per week.

Mr. Hancock told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning: “I can confirm that we have seen a really good success with this roll-out in Liverpool, a great enthusiasm about people coming forward to be tested.

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock tells #BBCBreakfast the government will expand mass coronavirus testing.https://t.co/fUQ5YG3hBI pic.twitter.com/tJTn37TAnz — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 10, 2020

“We have invested in the new technology, we’ve expanded that to hit the target of half a million lab-based tests, but this new technology is much more versatile and we’re rolling that out across Nottinghamshire, and also 66 other other areas in the country.”

As yet, Lincolnshire has not been mentioned in the 66 other areas in the country, but other parts of the Midlands, the entire North East and more of the North West were included.

The Health Secretary will address the nation with a public update on Tuesday afternoon, a day after it was revealed that a new vaccine with a 90% success rate has been found.