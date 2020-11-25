Police appeal after phone stolen in Spalding
Phone forgotten in the shop was stolen
Police are looking into the theft of a mobile phone from a supermarket in Spalding, and would like to speak to the man in the picture.
At around 11am on November 15, at the Lidl store on Holbeach Road, Spalding, a Samsung S4 was left behind in the store.
It has since been reported as stolen and police believe the man in the images can help with the investigation.
If you know who this person is or can help identify them, contact officers by calling 101 and quoting incident 88 of November 15.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and use incident 88 of November 15 in the subject box.