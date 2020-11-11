School remembers war heroes with special poppy display

A Lincoln village school has produced a special display and video in tribute to war heroes on Remembrance Day.

Witham St Hughs Academy is located on the grounds of former RAF Swinderby and the school currently has a signifiant number of pupils from military families on roll.

They sent in photographs and stories of fallen family members and those who served during the wars, which was captured on video and helped the children understand the link that many people have to past conflict.

All 410 pupils also made poppies and placed them around silhouettes of soldiers to create a display for the community to enjoy.

This also provided a backdrop for the school’s Remembrance Day service, which was led by a group of pupils from forces families.

Laura Thwaites, the Academy’s Forces Pupils Leader, said: “With COVID-19 restrictions in place, we were aware that many of our pupils and their families would not be able to take part in many of their Remembrance events in our local community.

“We wanted to ensure that, this year especially, Remembrance Day was not over shadowed, and that all children were given the opportunity to learn even more about the significance of this important day.”

Headteacher Emily Broadley said: “Today has been the most wonderful celebration of togetherness during such a turbulent time.

“It has been a joy to see all of our pupils gathered together in their class bubbles to acknowledge such an important event.

“We strongly felt that Remembrance Day should still take precedence despite the challenges, and it was incredibly special that this was the first full school gathering since March.”

Meanwhile, Lincoln went silent at 11am on Armistice Day to honour those who gave their lives during war and fought for our freedom.

The Lincoln war memorial on the High Street held a fitting tribute, which saw passers-by join in the Remembrance service.