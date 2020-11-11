Lincoln falls silent to remember war heroes

More than 300 hospital and healthcare staff are currently off work due to coronavirus across Lincolnshire.

The figures included 276 staff at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and 34 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service.

The number includes staff who are COVID positive as well as those who self-isolating for shielding reasons or due to close contacts having the virus.

Maz Fosh, Lincolnshire Community Health Service Chief Executive, told Lincolnshire County Council’s Health Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday: “It’s really important to take into consideration workforce availability and how COVID is impacting on the workforce.”

“It just gives you that flavour of the impact COVID is having on us all,” she added.

According to Ms Fosh 117 COVID-positive patients are being treated acute hospitals and 13 in community hospitals.

Care is being also given to 532 patients in the community.

There are around 8.000 members of staff employed by ULHT.

Following the meeting, Director of People and Organisational Development at ULHT, Martin Rayson, said daily meetings are being held to ensure the staff are providing safe care for patients.

“We are supporting and working very closely with all colleagues to make sure we are all wearing the correct PPE, social distancing and following strict hand hygiene rules to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Those colleagues who do not need to be at our hospitals are also being advised to work from home wherever possible.

“Where staff are self-isolating, we are working hard to bring them back to work as quickly as possible, by providing testing for them and their family members if they have symptoms.”