Lincoln falls silent to remember war heroes
We will remember them
Lincoln went silent at 11am on Armistice Day to honour those who gave their lives during war and fought for our freedom.
The Lincoln war memorial on the High Street held a fitting tribute, which saw passers-by join in the Remembrance service.
On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, Lincoln collectively held a two-minute silence to remember and honour war heroes of the past and present.
Poppy wreaths were placed at the memorial, bells were heard from the Civic Church at St Mary le Wigford and veterans bowed to their fallen comrades.
Tributes flooded through social media to mark the occasion, including the Red Arrows who stated: “We will remember them.”
We will never forget. #LestWeForget#RemembranceSunday#WeWillRememberThem
Video by SAC Katrina Knox. pic.twitter.com/xl2KZCBSc2
— Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) November 8, 2020
Roundabouts across the county also had poppies painted on them by Lincolnshire County Council, including Elkington roundabout on Louth bypass.