Still no fans allowed at Lincoln City games

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch Lincoln City play live at the LNER Stadium, as Lincolnshire will go into tier 3 lockdown.

Football supporters have been eagerly awaiting the return to stadiums, with professional matches being played behind closed doors since the Premier League restarted in June.

The EFL followed suit when the 2020/21 season kicked off, and has had no fans in grounds throughout the campaign so far.

As per the new government guidelines, and the move from national lockdown to a tiered system on Wednesday, December 2, fans in tier one and two areas can now welcome a small portion of fans back to the ground.

Due to Lincolnshire being in tier three, Lincoln City will not be able to have this luxury, and will instead continue to play behind closed doors until further notice.

No club in England’s top four divisions fell into the tier one category, which permits 4,000 fans to be in the stadium, but multiple were in tier two where 2,000 are welcome.

In Lincoln’s division, League One, 12 of the 24 teams fall into tier two, while the other 12, the Imps included, are in tier three and thus cannot have any fans in the stadium on match day.

Elsewhere in Lincolnshire, Grimsby Town and Scunthorpe United have also been dealt the same fate, with no supporters allowed in the ground for their respective League Two fixtures.

Also, the new guidance allows for the likes of Boston United, Gainsborough Trinity and Lincoln United to resume matches after they were cancelled during lockdown, but fans cannot be there.

A review of the tiers is expected in the middle of December, and should Lincoln move into a lower tier, the club will be allowed to welcome fans back to the LNER Stadium.

Liam Scully, CEO of Lincoln City Football Club, said: “It is very disappointing news to Lincoln City, our fans and everyone associated with the club that we cannot welcome our unbelievable supporters back just yet, however, we respect the systems that have been put in place by the UK government.

“We have repeatedly asked the government for a road map for the return of fans to stadiums and whilst it’s disappointing that we are unable to benefit from this, it is heartening to see other clubs in tier one and tier two being able to welcome fans back into their stadiums.

“We understand the next review will be in the middle of December and in the meantime, all at Lincoln City FC remain fully committed to working with the authorities to enable fans to return safely once permitted.

“We urge all of our supporters to stay safe and hope to welcome you back soon.”