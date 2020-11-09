Two Grantham bridges in 20 “most-bashed” in Britain

The two were hit 21 times in a year

Two bridges in Grantham have been listed in the top 20 of the “most-bashed bridge in Britain” by Network Rail.

The Watling Street bridge on the A5 in Hinckley, Leicestershire was named the most-bashed bridge after being struck 25 times in the last year — once a fortnight on average.

Harlaxton Road bridge in Grantham is in the top 10 after 13 strikes, while the one on Barrowby Road is in 19th position having been hit eight times.

Figures show railway bridges are struck five times every day on average across Britain, causing almost half a million minutes of delays for rail passengers.

1. Watling Street Hinckley, Leicestershire 25 strikes

2. Bromford Road Dudley, West Midlands 24 strikes

3. St John’s Street Lichfield, Staffordshire 23 strikes

4. Stuntney Road Ely, Cambridgeshire 19 strikes

5. Abbey Farm Thetford, Norfolk 16 strikes

6. Thurlow Park Road Tulse Hill, London 14 strikes

7. Carlisle Road Cleland, North Lanarkshire 13 strikes

8. Harlaxton Road Grantham, Lincolnshire 13 strikes

9. Stonea Road Stonea, Cambridgeshire 13 strikes

10. Coddenham Road Needham Market, Suffolk 11 strikes

11. Lower Downs Road Wimbledon, London 11 strikes

12. Warminster Road Wilton, Wiltshire 10 strikes

13. Prescott Street Wigan, Greater Manchester 10 strikes

14. Greenhills Road Paisley, Renfrewshire 9 strikes

15. Newhouse Road South Ruislip, London 9 strikes

16. Kenworthy Road Homerton, London 9 strikes

17. St John’s Road Isleworth, London 9 strikes

18. Jews Lane Twerton, Somerset 9 strikes

19. Barrowby Road Grantham, Lincolnshire 8 strikes

20. Cambridge Road Hitchin, Hertfordshire 8 strikes

With Black Friday and Christmas rushes looming more large vehicles are expected on Britain’s roads, so Network Rail released the data on Monday, November 9 to remind drivers and operators of their obligations.

There has been a 11% decrease in incidents in the last financial year, but bridge strikes remain a dangerous and costly concern.

Network Rail’s ’Lorries Can’t Limbo’ campaign has been rolled out to motorway service stations, reminding drivers to ‘Wise Up, Size Up, before starting their journeys.

A letter was also issued by senior traffic commissioner Richard Turfitt last month to all goods vehicles and Public Service Vehicle operator licence holders.

He warned that regulatory action which could result in the loss of licence is a real possibility should they fail to take appropriate control measures to prevent bridge strikes.

Hideo Takano, senior structures advisor at Highways England, added: “Bridges strikes can cause hours of disruption and although we re-open our roads as soon as possible we recognise the frustration delays can cause.

“Around two-thirds of bridge strikes on our roads are caused by vehicles carrying a load. So, to reduce the risk of this happening we urge all drivers to follow these simple steps; know your height, plan your route and secure your load.”