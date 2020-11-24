Woman left beauty salon without paying for £330 treatments
Police want to identify her
Police are appealing to identify a woman who allegedly didn’t pay beauty treatments in Lincoln.
Just after 8pm on Wednesday, November 4 a woman received £330 worth of beauty treatment from an appointment at Lincoln Aesthetics on Silver Street.
She left the salon without paying for the treatment and now police are investigating the incident as fraud.
She has been described as a woman in her 30s, of slim build, with blonde hair, a pale complexion and light freckles on her face.
If you know who this person is, contact officers in one of the following ways:
- Call 101 and quote incident 206 of November 6
- Email [email protected] and put incident 206 of November 6 in the subject box
- Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111