144 new homes approved in Scunthorpe
Much needed new homes in the area
A plan for 144 homes in Scunthorpe was unanimously approved by councillors on Wednesday.
North Lincolnshire Council’s Planning Committee agreed for developers to build on the land off Burringham Road at Ashby Parklands. Plans were submitted back in August.
The applicant has agreed to provide 20% affordable housing on site.
Issues raised about the development have been the flood risk, the land condition, impact on existing utilities, highway safety/traffic speed as well as the impact on residential amenity.
There were concerns raised about the extra strain on educational facilities. A contribution of £8,508 per home towards primary and secondary school places has been agreed.
Some £3,456 will also be contributed to provide two weekly bus tickets per home.
Tori Heaton, Chartered Surveyor at DDM Agriculture, said the plot “represents perfect infill development” and it will “deliver much needed new homes in the area”.
The North Lincolnshire Local Plan revealed concerns about both surface water and foul drainage.
Labour Councillor Len Foster for the Brumby ward said: “We need to make sure that we are looking at proper foul water management and not some kind of 21st century cesspit facility.”
A date has not yet been set for when building will start.