Arson probe after fire ravages Indian restaurant in Epworth

A serious fire at an Indian restaurant in Epworth earlier this month is now being treated as arson by Humberside Police.

A local resident called firefighters just after 1am on December 8 due to a fire at The Curry Leaf on Epworth High Street and crews remained at the scene for several hours.

Severe damage was caused to the restaurant and flat above after a damaged gas pipe supply had caught fire and a joint investigation between Humberside Fire & Rescue and Humberside Police was launched.

Fortunately no one was injured, but the building was well alight and residents from neighbouring properties had to evacuate, police said.

Humberside Police said: “We are investigating the circumstances which led to this fire. As part of this investigation, we are appealing for witnesses to the incident itself to contact us, but also urging people who saw anyone acting suspiciously around the area to call us.

“The incident is being treated as a case of arson and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting incident number 16/123841/20.”

The Curry Leaf posted on social media to thank the local community for its overwhelming support since the incident.

It said: “We love you Epworth. We couldn’t ask for a better community to be part of. The love you have all shown us has been overwhelming.

“We have had so many messages of support and people even offering to help come and clean up and it means so much to Omar (Farooque).

“Curry Leaf is Omar’s pride and joy and we all feel totally devastated for him. It really is so unbelievable to see the amount of damage that has been done.

“We will be back and we will be back bigger and better than before.

“Omar and his team would also like to say a heartfelt thank you to all the emergency services who attended Curry Leaf – Epworth Fire Station, Humberside Fire & Rescue Service, thank you.”