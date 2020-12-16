Converted chapel on sale in West End Lincoln

A 13-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Roberts Buncis, 12, has been released under investigation.

The body of Roberts was found in a common area at the rear of Alcorn Green in Fishtoft during the morning of Saturday, December 12.

Two teens, aged 14 and 19, were arrested on Saturday. The 14-year-old was charged with murder, and appeared in court in Lincoln on Monday, with a bandage around a hand wound. The 19-year-old was released with no further action on Monday afternoon.

Over £20,000 has been raised to help cover the funeral costs of Roberts, who died two days before his 13th birthday. At the time of publication, the total raised so far is £20,614.

His father Edgars said he is “eternally grateful” for the money raised and “cannot thank the community enough”, according to the BBC.

Police also launched a video appeal this week and Chief Superintendent Chris Davison, who is responsible for local policing east of the county, said: “It’s really important for us to remember that Roberts had a family who will need support and I know that there may be people out in the Boston community who know something about this murder.

“I would appeal to those people to contact us and to give us information and you can contact us on the normal 101 number and we will follow up any investigation leads that can help get justice for Roberts who died an untimely death.

“While this is a shocking incident and I am sure that many people in the surrounding area will be shocked at the age of our victim it is however a one off incident and Boston and the surrounding area remains broadly a safe place to live.

“We will have reassurance patrols out in the area surrounding where we think the murder took place and we will have an increased police presence throughout the following days and weeks.”

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, added: “We would like to thank the community for their support with our investigation.

“Our investigations continue and we are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage of this area to contact us.”

After a court hearing on Monday, the case was adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 11, 2021 and the judge made an order prohibiting publication of the name of the defendant.

The 14-year-old boy is due to face a provisional trial date on June 21 and was remanded to a secure unit in Sleaford.

