Converted chapel on sale in West End Lincoln
Three double bedrooms with stained glass frontage
An old chapel in Lincoln that has been converted into a home has been put on the market for £320,000.
The three-bedroom Chapel House on Hampton Street still has chapel features, including stained glass windows, but has been transformed into a liveable property.
It has been listed by Pygott & Crone and advertised as having “a fantastic mixture of modern living whilst retaining its original charm and features.”
It has a downstairs utility shower room, plus a larger family bathroom upstairs, as well as a naturally lit up living room thanks to the stain glass windows.
Chapel House is in an ideal location in the heart of West End Lincoln, within walking distance of many attractions and facilities in the city.
Let’s take a look inside:
You can view the full listing and arrange a viewing on the Pygott & Crone website.