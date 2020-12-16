Lincoln
December 16, 2020 10.52 am

Converted chapel on sale in West End Lincoln

Three double bedrooms with stained glass frontage
This converted chapel in Lincoln is on sale as a home. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

An old chapel in Lincoln that has been converted into a home has been put on the market for £320,000.

The three-bedroom Chapel House on Hampton Street still has chapel features, including stained glass windows, but has been transformed into a liveable property.

It has been listed by Pygott & Crone and advertised as having “a fantastic mixture of modern living whilst retaining its original charm and features.”

It has a downstairs utility shower room, plus a larger family bathroom upstairs, as well as a naturally lit up living room thanks to the stain glass windows.

Chapel House is in an ideal location in the heart of West End Lincoln, within walking distance of many attractions and facilities in the city.

Let’s take a look inside:

The front entrance has reimagined stained glass windows before leading into the lounge. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Built in appliances in the modern fitted kitchen diner. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Natural light from the stained glass windows while having a cup of tea. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The dining area in the kitchen. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The picturesque staircase has a different look to a standard home staircase. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

A unique view at the foot of this bed. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

One of the bathrooms with a shower and standard appliances. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

You can view the full listing and arrange a viewing on the Pygott & Crone website.

