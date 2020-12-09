Electric car charging at three South Kesteven car parks

South Kesteven District Council added electric car charging points in three car parks in Grantham, Stamford and Market Deeping.

There are four chargers in Grantham’s Welham Street car park, as well as four on North Street in Stamford, and two at Deepings Community Centre in Market Deeping.

These have been installed after a £45,000 government grant was secured, with a further £18,000 being funded by the council itself.

It is part of a commitment made by the council to reduce its carbon footprint by at least 30% by 2030, before becoming net-zero carbon by 2050.

There are currently over 35,000 charge connectors for electric vehicles in the UK across 13,000 locations, including 37 in the city of Lincoln.

Here is a map showing where every charge point is in Lincolnshire, courtesy of Zap Map.

South Kesteven District Council is hoping to be given additional funding to open more charging points in the area.

Cllr Dr Peter Moseley, cabinet member for commercial and operations at SKDC, said: “We’re keen to encourage greater use of electric vehicles and these charging points will help give residents and businesses the confidence to invest in them.

“As electric vehicles become more popular this demonstrates the council’s commitment to investing in technology for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors.

“The council has electric vehicles as part of its fleet and, like the rest of the country, we are making progress on upgrading the infrastructure necessary to support the use of zero emission vehicles and help reduce transport-related pollution.”

In other electric travel news this week, Britain’s first all-electric car charging forecourt opened in Essex, with plans to open over 100 of these sites over the next five years.

The forecourts will aim to deliver 200 miles of driving range with just a 20 minute charge, for up to 36 cars at a time.