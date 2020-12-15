Extinction Rebellion champion craftivism in Lincoln city centre
Free pop-up stall takes aim at fast fashion
Activists from Extinction Rebellion took to the streets of Lincoln with a free pop-up clothing stall to combat the impact of fast fashion, decorating used clothes in an act of ‘craftivism’.
Fast fashion brands such as Primark and Pretty Little Thing have recently faced criticism for the treatment of their manufacturing staff due to low priced items and mind-boggling sales.
Rebels from XR set up at Lincoln Cornhill Quarter on Saturday to offer a pop-up stall giving away customised clothing and gifts for free.
Unwanted clothing became unique Extinction Rebellion designs, with embroidery, fieldwork and XR symbols on all the clothes that were given away.
The stall followed an hour-long silent Vigil for the Earth at Sincil Street in Lincoln, starting at midday on Saturday, December 12.
The group were inspired by the newly-coined concept of ‘craftivism’, which combines craftwork with peaceful protest.
Rosemary Robinson, a member of Extinction Rebellion Lincolnshire, said: “We had such fun preparing for this action – sharing ideas and getting creative.
“It feels good to put effort and time into creating beautiful things for others to enjoy – something we highly recommend!
“We hope that shoppers will think twice about buying something new, and instead repair, alter or embellish their wardrobe to give it a new look. Fast fashion needn’t cost the earth!”