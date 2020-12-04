Historic village cross toppled in van crash

A monument that has stood in Metheringham for 700 years was toppled after a van crashed into it.

The Metheringham Market Cross on Cross Hill, near the Star & Garter pub on Prince’s Street, was hit by a car on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the scene at 5.12pm on Wednesday after reports of a single vehicle crash.

A silver van had collided with the statue, but the driver was not injured as a result.

It caused the monument to fall off its podium and break into multiple pieces, as well as moving the base from its spot.

The area has been cordoned off with cones and tape by police to ensure the damage is away from the road.

A cross has stood on Cross Hill in the village since the 14th century, but has been replaced with a more modern design as the hundreds of years went by.

It also isn’t the first time a vehicle has damaged the market cross, with it being badly broken by a United States Army lorry in 1945.

The broken smaller pieces of the most recent cross are being stored safely inside the Metheringham Parish Council offices awaiting repair.