Grantham
December 1, 2020 2.54 pm

Homes evacuated as unexploded bomb found near Grantham

Anyone within 100 metres has been moved
| Stock photo: The Lincolnite

Police evacuated residents from multiple homes in Barrowby near Grantham after a suspected unexploded bomb was found in a garden.

Officers were joined by the explosive ordnance disposal team at a house on Low Road in the village.

It is believed that an undetonated bomb has been found in the garden of a home in the area, with properties within 100 metres being evacuated as a precaution earlier on Tuesday.

Police have now confirmed that the item is not a bomb and there is no risk to the public.

Road closures have been removed and residents are able to return to their homes.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.