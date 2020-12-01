Homes evacuated as unexploded bomb found near Grantham
Anyone within 100 metres has been moved
Police evacuated residents from multiple homes in Barrowby near Grantham after a suspected unexploded bomb was found in a garden.
Officers were joined by the explosive ordnance disposal team at a house on Low Road in the village.
It is believed that an undetonated bomb has been found in the garden of a home in the area, with properties within 100 metres being evacuated as a precaution earlier on Tuesday.
Police have now confirmed that the item is not a bomb and there is no risk to the public.
Road closures have been removed and residents are able to return to their homes.