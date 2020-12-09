Lincoln man charged after stealing car for ‘test drive’ to Skegness
A large bag of cocaine was found in the car
An alleged drug dealer who stole a car and took it on a ‘test drive’ from Lincoln to Skegness has been named and charged by police.
The Nissan Almera was taken from Stamp End Car Sales during the morning of Monday, December 7 before it was recovered in the Lincolnshire Co-op car park on Roman Bank in Skegness at 11.30pm. A large bag of cocaine was found in the car.
Richard Cross, 41, of Grantham Road in Waddington has been charged with failing to stop, aggravated taking without consent and driving without insurance.
Cross has been remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.