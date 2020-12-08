Drug dealer steals car from Lincoln and heads to Skegness

There have been 227 new coronavirus cases and 23 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 173 new cases in Lincolnshire, 31 in North Lincolnshire and 23 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Tuesday, 18 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, four in North Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported 10 new local hospital deaths on Tuesday, including five at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and five at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

On Tuesday, national cases increased by 12,282 to 1,750,241, while deaths rose by 616 to 62,033

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first person in England to receive the Pfizer vaccination. She turns 91 next week and said it was the “best early birthday present”.

An 84-year-old retired NHS worker was the first person in Lincolnshire to get the new COVID-19 vaccine. Janet Judson from Lincoln received the coronavirus jab on Tuesday morning at Lincoln County Hospital.

Lincolnshire is “struggling” and time is “ticking away” to get us out of tier 3 lockdown in time for Christmas — and the numbers don’t look “massively favourable” according to health bosses.

A further eight Lincolnshire schools have cases of coronavirus, but the majority in the county remain fully open. Lincolnshire County Council said on December 8 that 15 schools have made initial contact in the past seven days because of a pupil or staff member testing positive for coronavirus.

The government’s chief scientific adviser has said face masks could still be needed late into next year despite the rollout of the vaccine programme this month.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s coronavirus infection rate up to December 7: