Drug dealer steals car from Lincoln and heads to Skegness
A “test drive” from Lincoln to Skeggy
An alleged drug dealer stole a car from a Lincoln garage before police later recovered the vehicle in Skegness and found cocaine inside.
The Nissan Almera was taken from Stamp End Car Sales during the morning of Monday, December 7.
It was taken out for a test drive and police were alerted at 11.18am when it hadn’t been returned.
Officers later tracked the vehicle and it was recovered in the Lincolnshire Co-op car park in Roman Bank in Skegness at 11.30pm.
A large bag of cocaine was found in the car and a 41-year-old man was arrested.
He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and theft of a motor vehicle.
He remains in police custody.