Lincoln Science Park expanding with new £3m building

Work has started on the second phase of Lincoln’s Science and Innovation Park, expanding a further six acres for developing businesses.

Work first began on the park in spring 2013, with the Boole Technology Centre on Beevor Street opening in 2017.

Phase Two, a joint venture between the University of Lincoln and Lincolnshire Co-op, has now commenced and will see the park double in size, with the remaining six acres of land being used for expansion of the development.

The £3m building is expected to be completed by July 2021, and may include some of Science Park’s current tenants who are outgrowing the current premises at Boole Technology Centre.

It will be located on the junction of Poplar Avenue and Beevor Street, near the Boole centre.

Businesses such as Kryptokloud, B-Hive Innvations and HarvestEye have all seen marked increases in business this year, and will be looking for a larger space to operate from.

Vidyanath Gururajan, managing director of both B-Hive and HarvestEye, said: “It has been a challenging year in so many ways, but where there is uncertainty there is opportunity.

“At B-Hive Innovations, in the midst of COVID-19, we have managed to progress our projects and secure new Innovate UK funding to further our research.

“And despite COVID, the team at HarvestEye has done a brilliant job delivering a new product during the 2020 harvest season and identifying opportunities to grow the product in the UK and worldwide.”

Tom Blount, director of Lincoln Science & Innovation Park, also praised the work of the park’s tenants.

He said: “Despite a difficult year for many, the Lincolnshire economy is primed to expand as we emerge from lockdown, which has been reflected in the success of tenants based at the Science Park this year.”