Lincoln woman opens new designer bridal boutique

A Lincoln woman who worked in the events industry for 16 years has opened a new designer bridal boutique in the city.

Lincoln-born Amy Maher, 31, worked in events management in London for around eight years and in the industry for double that time.

She wanted to bring something fresh for Lincoln brides who are looking for a unique shopping experience and launched Bellamme Bridal at 129 Burton Road, next to Peony Tea Parlour, on Saturday, December 12.

The whole concept of the shop is around people being able to have the full experience, rather than only picking up a dress, so they leave “with a feeling that they have created a lasting memory”.

A initial standard consultation appointment is free and lasts an hour and a half, with VIP packages available offering a fuller experience.

For £30 a bride, and up to two guests, will be given a two-hour appointment slot, sweet treats and cakes in association with So Sweet Cakes and access to the Bellamme Bar, which includes cocktails.

Extra guests can be added for an extra £10 per person, which will be available once the coronavirus restrictions are eased further.

In addition, there is also a Pride VIP package for the LGBTQ+ community, which is priced at £30. Couples can have a joint appointment slot lasting two and a half hours or book separately including if one wants to surprise the other.

Pre-booking is essential as it is by appointment only. The boutique is open Thursday and Friday 6pm-8pm, Saturday 9am-6pm and Sunday 9am-2pm. Bookings can be made online here, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 077 92 664 234.

Amy told The Lincolnite: “The events industry slowed down and not travelling to London every day was a refreshing change and I wanted to use my skill set locally.

“I decided with COVID affecting large corporate events I needed to change direction and I missed working local to Lincoln. With Boris Johnson announcing weddings can resume from spring next year, it seems the perfect timing.

“I am hoping to make a bit of a difference for brides moving forward and also collaborate with local businesses on fashion shows in the future.”