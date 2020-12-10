Lincoln
December 10, 2020 3.58 pm

Man robs and runs from Lincoln cafe

He threatened the shopkeeper and fled with cash
Police are looking for this suspect in Lincoln. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police are appealing to identify a man who allegedly robbed a cafe in Lincoln city centre.

At around 11.03am on Thursday, December 10, a man entered Cibus, a cafe/restaurant on Newland Street in the city.

He threatened the shopkeeper and reportedly took a quantity of cash from the till before leaving the store and going in the direction of Lincoln High Street.

He has been described as a 5ft 7in white male with an English accent, of a heavy build and with crooked teeth.

He was wearing a dark grey hoodie with the hood up, white trainers and light-coloured fingerless gloves.

If you know this man or know his whereabouts, contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 129 of December 10.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and quote the same incident number in the subject line.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.