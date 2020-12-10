Man robs and runs from Lincoln cafe
Police are appealing to identify a man who allegedly robbed a cafe in Lincoln city centre.
At around 11.03am on Thursday, December 10, a man entered Cibus, a cafe/restaurant on Newland Street in the city.
He threatened the shopkeeper and reportedly took a quantity of cash from the till before leaving the store and going in the direction of Lincoln High Street.
He has been described as a 5ft 7in white male with an English accent, of a heavy build and with crooked teeth.
He was wearing a dark grey hoodie with the hood up, white trainers and light-coloured fingerless gloves.
If you know this man or know his whereabouts, contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 129 of December 10.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and quote the same incident number in the subject line.