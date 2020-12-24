New South Kesteven council company takes over four leisure centres

Three existing centres and a brand new one

South Kesteven District Council will take control of four leisure centres in the area with its new leisure company.

LeisureSK Ltd, South Kesteven’s wholly-owned new leisure company, will take over centres in Grantham, Stamford and Bourne, as well as a new centre at the Deepings, in the new year.

The company takes over from 1Life, with existing staff transferring to be part of the LesiureSK team, saving jobs in the process.

The centre’s new management will come with a discounted deal for new members, an offer of four months’ membership for the price of three, contract free.

The leisure centres have been designated as COVID-secure and will have strict guidelines in place, including screens at reception, mandatory mask wearing and hand wash stations.

Gym and swim sessions and group exercise classes will be bookable on a new website and mobile app, while members will have membership transferred over to LeisureSK from 1Life.

Existing membership cards will continue to allow access, and the direct debit amount and date will stay the same as previous.

Cllr Barry Dobson, deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “We have a duty to support the health and wellbeing of residents and remain committed to investing in a major improvement programme for a new leisure centre in the Deepings along with improvements to our other leisure facilities.

“Leisure is an important part of maintaining strong and healthy communities, one of the council’s top five priorities for South Kesteven.

“This change will have a positive impact on the wellbeing of residents by helping them to be active and stay healthy.”