No arrests after Portland Street stabbing
A man suffered serious leg injuries
A 37-year-old man was stabbed during an incident on Portland Street in Lincoln on Tuesday night, but no arrests have been made.
A police cordon was put in place after officers were called at 6.43pm on December 22 and found a man, who had sustained serious wounds to his leg.
However, the injuries, which were reported to police as being ‘consistent with a knife wound’, are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said on Tuesday evening that the road would be closed for some time and advised people to avoid the area if possible.
Investigations are currently ongoing.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, or via email at [email protected], quoting incident 356 of December 22.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.