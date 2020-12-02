Police find drugs, swords and stolen bikes at Grimsby home
Locals reported him on suspicion of drug dealing
A 48-year-old man from Grimsby has been arrested after police found class A drugs, weapons and stolen vehicles at his house.
Humberside Police raided a home on Rutland Street in the town on Tuesday afternoon, after it had been reported that drug dealing was taking place.
Officers found numerous wraps of what is believed to be class A drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia, a large quantity of electronic devices and a number of weapons.
Multiple knives were found at the house, along with a large sword.
Four bikes were also found inside the house, with police saying they are believed to be high value and stolen.
Enquiries are currently ongoing to find out where the bikes have come from and who owns them.
The 48-year-old man remains in custody while the investigation takes place.