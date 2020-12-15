Royal street names at new Grimsby housing estate

Grimsby’s newest streets, built on a housing development next to the Diana, Princess of Wales hospital, have been named after her royal children.

William’s Way and Harry’s Drive will run off the newly named Kings Park Road in Scartho, which boasts a new housing development.

Some 78 new homes will be built at King’s Park Road in the first phase, with the first residents due to move in early next year.

The project is being developed by E5 Living, and built by Humberston firm JemBuild as part of a wider £45m development scheme.

This scheme will include a retail centre, as well as online planning permission for apartments for the over 55s, and a social care unit to support patients leaving hospital.

MP for Great Grimsby, Lia Nici, unveiled the street names during her first look at the new village-style community that is underway.

She said: “This new development has some really thoughtful planning and house design, which helps to keep a village feel to the area.

“It nicely compliments the surrounding village and area’s architecture around Scartho.

“The two new road names also reflect the site’s history, connecting with Diana, Princess of Wales’ sons Princes William and Harry, which is a nice touch.”