Sixteen Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases in the last week
Infection rate in schools is minimal
Four schools in Lincolnshire have had confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but health bosses say the rate of infection is low for children.
A total of sixteen schools in the county have contacted Lincolnshire County Council to confirm positive COVID-19 cases between November 24 and 30.
The rate of infection in school age children in Lincolnshire is 20 cases per 100,000 over this time period, compared to 256 for all ages.
Kidgate Primary Academy in Louth, North Hykeham All Saints Primary, South Hykeham Community Primary and Sutton St James School are all the latest to be added to the list.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
The full list of schools has been altered due to public health not always being notified when schools are clear of cases, meaning they sometimes wrongfully stay on the active list.
The council has now opted for a last seven days method, which looks at the number of COVID-19 cases that are reported within the latest week.
The Lincolnshire schools that have confirmed cases in the last seven days (between November 24 and 30) are as follows (latest cases highlighted):
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- National Junior School, Grantham
- St George’s Primary School, Stamford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Wrangle Primary School, Boston
- Skegness TEC
- The John Harrox Primary School, Spalding
- St John the Baptist Primary School, Spalding
- Little Gonerby Infant School, Grantham
- Mrs Mary King’s Primary School, Martin
- Sutton St James School
- The John Fielding Special School, Boston
- Waddingham Primary School
- South Hykeham Community Primary School
- North Hykeham All Saints Primary
- Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth