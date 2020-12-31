Takeaway looking for new premises as Taco Bell moves into Lincoln
They hope to open a restaurant too
Nepalese and Indian takeaway Everest Xpress will stay in Lincoln and open a new restaurant in the coming months once Taco Bell moves into its current premises.
Two separate planning applications for Taco Bells were submitted to City of Lincoln Council — to convert Everest Xpress on the lower High Street, as well as the former Pizza Hut premises on Nettleham Road.
This raised some doubt about what would happen to the popular takeaway Everest Xpress, which has been based on Lincoln High Street since 2011.
Owner Kamal Basyal has a lease until October 2021, but has agreed to try and relocate earlier if possible. He told The Lincolnite there is no need for customers to worry and he is excited for the future.
He said: “We have had a lot of people phone and message us (since the news about Taco Bell). We are glad that lots of people are giving us good feedback and want us to stay.
“We try to do our best to get the best curry to the customers and when we see these kind words it means a lot.
“We are looking for a bigger premises so we can also open as a restaurant.
“We have looked at a property on the High Street, two around the Silver Street area and another uphill. We are actively talking with the landlords and building owners.
“We are excited because that’s what we ultimately wanted to do, to open a restaurant.”
He added that the takeaway on the High Street will continue to operate as normal until the future move, which they will announce to customers once details are finalised next year.